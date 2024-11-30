Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Olli Maatta headshot

Olli Maatta News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Maatta notched an assist, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Maatta went from no points this season to earning a helper in consecutive contests in this weekend's back-to-back set. The 30-year-old defenseman is taking on heavy minutes for a Utah blue line that's been decimated by injuries. Maatta has racked up 29 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 14 contests since he was traded to Utah from Detroit. He's not an impact player in fantasy since he rarely scores much, but he's a key on-ice defensive presence.

Olli Maatta
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now