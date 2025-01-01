Fantasy Hockey
Ondrej Palat Injury: Hurt late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Palat was bleeding after taking a high stick to the mouth in the third period of Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palat didn't return to the contest, but it happened late enough where he may simply not have had enough time to get back in the game. The 33-year-old winger put up nine points over 13 outings in December but was held off the scoresheet in the shutout loss. An update on his status should be available prior to Saturday's game versus the Sharks.

