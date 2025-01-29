Patrick Kane Injury: Not expected to play Thursday

Kane (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Thursday's road game against Edmonton, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kane didn't participate in power-play reps during Wednesday's practice session and will likely be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game Thursday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but he's still considered day-to-day despite being on injured reserve, and he's eligible to return whenever he's cleared by the team's medical staff. However, the Red Wings should get a boost against the Oilers since Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) is expected to return.