Patrick Kane headshot

Patrick Kane Injury: Not expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Kane (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Thursday's road game against Edmonton, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Kane didn't participate in power-play reps during Wednesday's practice session and will likely be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game Thursday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but he's still considered day-to-day despite being on injured reserve, and he's eligible to return whenever he's cleared by the team's medical staff. However, the Red Wings should get a boost against the Oilers since Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) is expected to return.

