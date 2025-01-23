Fantasy Hockey
Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 8:34am

Kane, who is dealing with an upper-body injury according to Max Bultman of The Athletic, will not be in the lineup versus Montreal on Thursday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Coach Todd McLellan said that Kane is day-to-day at this time. The 36-year-old was red-hot as he had 16 points in 10 games before he was held off the scoresheet in his last two games. The hot streak gave Kane 11 goals and 30 points -- including 15 points on the power play -- across 42 games this season.

