Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Kane headshot

Patrick Kane News: Provides pair of helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Kane notched two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Kane has three multi-point efforts over his last four games. He logged just four four such performances over his first 30 outings of the campaign. The 36-year-old winger looks to be responding well to new head coach Todd McLellan, which is good for fantasy managers who have been patient with Kane. He's now at 21 points (nine on the power play), 73 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 34 contests.

Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now