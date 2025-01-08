Patrick Kane News: Seals win in overtime
Kane scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.
Kane has four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak, with five of those points coming on the power play. The 36-year-old winger finished off Tuesday's contest 2:21 into overtime on a feed from Dylan Larkin. Kane is up to nine goals, 22 points (10 on the power play), 77 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 35 appearances. His slow start to the year looks to be behind him, and given his hot streak, the window to buy low is closing quickly.
