Patrick Kane headshot

Patrick Kane News: Seals win in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Kane scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Kane has four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak, with five of those points coming on the power play. The 36-year-old winger finished off Tuesday's contest 2:21 into overtime on a feed from Dylan Larkin. Kane is up to nine goals, 22 points (10 on the power play), 77 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 35 appearances. His slow start to the year looks to be behind him, and given his hot streak, the window to buy low is closing quickly.

Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
