Pavel Buchnevich headshot

Pavel Buchnevich News: Garners assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Buchnevich logged an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Jets in Game 7.

Buchnevich put up three goals and five assists over seven playoff contests in a top-line role. The 30-year-old forward added 14 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating. Buchnevich continues to be a key part of the Blues' offense, and he'll be looking to bounce back from a slightly down year -- he had 57 points in 76 regular-season outings in 2024-25.

