Pavel Mintyukov News: Offers assist

Mintyukov logged an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Mintyukov has chipped in with three helpers over his last five contests, and he's gone plus-4 in that span. The 21-year-old defenseman is still seeing some of the lowest ice-time totals on the Ducks' blue line, but he's been able to stay in the lineup regularly since late February. He's at 18 points, 66 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 74 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 60 outings this season.