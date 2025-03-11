Pavel Mintyukov News: One of each in loss

Mintyukov scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Mintyukov earned his second multi-point effort of the campaign, the other one coming back on Oct. 16 versus Utah when he scored twice. More recently, Mintyukov has four points and a minus-2 rating over his last eight contests while filling a third-pairing role. The 21-year-old blueliner is up to five goals, one more than he had last year, and a total of 15 points over 52 appearances. He's also racked up 56 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 62 hits and a minus-8 rating.