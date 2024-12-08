Petr Mrazek Injury: Lands on IR

Mrazek (groin) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Mrazek sustained a left groin injury in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, and he will miss at least the next three games due to his placement on the IR list. However, he could be out significantly longer because groin issues have been a problem for him during his career. Mrazek has posted a 7-11-1 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Chicago recalled Drew Commesso from AHL Rockford on Sunday to occupy the backup role behind Arvid Soderblom.