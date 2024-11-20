Philip Broberg Injury: Ahead of schedule

Broberg (lower body) is skating and believed to be ahead of schedule in his recovery, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Wednesday.

Broberg, who hasn't played since Nov. 2, was originally projected to miss 4-6 weeks. It's not clear how much his timetable has changed, but perhaps he'll be in the lineup before the end of the month. He has two goals and nine points in 12 outings in 2024-25. The Blues will certainly be grateful for the good news on the injury front given the challenges they've had to endure on the blue line. Nick Leddy (lower body) and Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body) are also on the shelf, and Torey Krug (ankle) isn't expected to play at all this season.