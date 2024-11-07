Philip Tomasino News: Gets first point of season

Tomasino recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

With the Predators still struggling to put good performances together, Tomasino was given a chance in the lineup after a seven-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 23-year-old could have a longer run in the lineup since Thomas Novak (upper body) and Colton Sissons (upper body) are both questionable to play Thursday versus the Panthers and beyond. Tomasino has just one assist with six shots on net and four hits over five outings this season, so fantasy managers will want to see more offense out of him.