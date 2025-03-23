NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 23

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

You may have been enjoying some college hoops action, but you're here right now because you haven't forgotten about the NHL. On Sunday, we have five games on the slate starting at 6 p.m. EDT or later. Here are some lineup recommendations to try and help deliver DFS success.

SLATE PREVIEW

On Saturday, there were 14 NHL games played. So eight teams will be on the second leg of their back-to-backs Sunday. Six will be facing each other, with the Blues and Kings at home for both. That leaves two playing an opponent that wasn't in action Saturday with the Panthers hosting the Penguins and Carolina visiting the Ducks.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at ANA ($8,300): I know the Canes were in action on Saturday while the Ducks rested, though they did start at 4 p.m. EDT while Sunday's matchups goes at 8. And they also faced the Kings, so it's not exactly a long trip. The Ducks have only managed 2.65 goals per game. Carolina ranks first in shots allowed while Andersen has posted a .915 save percentage and 2.08 GAA. The circumstances aren't ideal, but the matchup is too good. And while the Kings demolished the Canes Saturday, the Ducks aren't the Kings and Carolina did let Pyotr Kochetkov play the entire game to give Andersen more rest.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. NAS ($8,200): Binnington's performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off didn't end up improving his NHL stats with an .897 save percentage before the tournament and the same mark now. But a home matchup against the Predators still leaves him a viable DFS option as they're on the road for the second day of a back-to-back while sitting last in offense.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kevin Fiala, LOS vs. BOS ($6,700): Fiala has potted 26 goals on 197 shots. He's also racked up nine goals and nine assists with the extra man. Though both teams saw action Saturday, the Kings were at home during the afternoon while the Bruins were away with the puck drop at 10:30 p.m. EDT. The Bruins also maintain a bottom-10 penalty kill, and they certainly appear shorthanded compared to earlier this season.

Philip Tomasino, PIT at FLA ($4,500): I wish the Pens were catching Vitek Vanecek and not Sergei Bobrovsky, yet the fact remains they're rested while the Panthers played Saturday afternoon. Tomasino has been skating with Evgeni Malkin on the second five-on-five trio with some second power-play time. He's recorded four points and 12 shots from his last four outings and comes in at a low enough salary where he's at least worth a shot on Sunday.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Blues vs. Predators

Brayden Schenn (C - $6,000), Jordan Kyrou (W - $7,000), Dylan Holloway (W - $6,600)

I probably would have opted for this line over St. Louis's first unit anyway. But once Pavel Buchnevich was ruled out with an illness Saturday, my decision was made for me on Sunday. The Preds hold a bottom-eight GAA and will be on the road for a second consecutive day. It wouldn't be wise to just pack your lineup with Penguins and Ducks because neither team played Saturday, and this is a stack I'd be happy to select.

Schenn has gotten there somewhat erratically, but he now sits with 16 goals and 46 points, including 16 of the latter over 16 matchups. Kyrou has been on fire through the last 14 by notching 16 points and 40 shots with three multi-point performances across four appearances. Holloway was well-worth the offer sheet from the Oilers as he's posted 23 goals and 34 assists in addition to 18 points through his last 16.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, PIT at FLA ($5,700): As Karlsson didn't end up helping the Penguins reemerge as Cup contenders, he's kind of fallen out of favor. However, the future Hall of Famer has still churned out 10 goals on 171 shots alongside 39 assists on the year, including 14 points over his last 17 outings. The Panthers' defense will likely not be as stout on the second night of a back-to-back. Sergei Bobrovsky has been relying on that defense quite often as his .908 save percentage isn't imposing.

Philip Broberg, STL vs. NAS ($4,600): Broberg was also signed to an offer sheet from Edmonton, though hasn't been as solid as Holloway. He's likely better suited to the second straight day than the Blues' collection of veteran blueliners. And Broberg has still being decent overall with 23 points, 89 shots, and 75 blocked shots. He's also regularly logged over 20 minutes a night. Against a bottom-eight GAA side like Nashville, I'd take a chance on Broberg.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.