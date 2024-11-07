Phillip Danault News: Garners assist in loss
Danault registered an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
Danault helped out on a Vladislav Gavrikov goal in the third period. The helper extended Danault's point streak to four games (one goal, four assists). He's already produced a better month on offense in November than he did in October. The two-way center is up to eight points, 27 shots on net, 18 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 15 appearances. The 31-year-old is firmly in a second-line role, so he should have steady offense, though there are other options at center in fantasy with more scoring upside.
