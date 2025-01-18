Fantasy Hockey
Phillip Danault headshot

Phillip Danault News: Hands out helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Danault logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Danault ended a four-game point drought when he set up a Jordan Spence tally in the first period. The 31-year-old Danault had earned an assist in six straight contests prior to his recent slump. The center is at 22 points, 66 shots on net, 40 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 42 appearances. He remains in a middle-six role and offers enough offense to be a decent depth option in fantasy.

Phillip Danault
Los Angeles Kings
