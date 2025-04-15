Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Adds power-play helper

Dubois produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Dubois' scoring pace has slowed late in the season -- he's now gone 14 games without a multi-point effort. In that span, he has six points, 22 shots on net, 11 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-3 rating. Dubois has still put together a career year in his first season with the Capitals, earning 20 goals, 45 assists, 142 shots on net, 65 hits, 61 blocked shots, 76 PIM and a plus-26 rating over 81 appearances. If he plays in the regular-season finale Thursday versus the Penguins, he will end up playing a full 82-game season for the fourth time in his career.