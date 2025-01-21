Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Earns one of each in win

Dubois scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged four PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Dubois set up Matt Roy on the go-ahead goal before knocking home a rebound for the game-winner at 3:49 of the third period. This was Dubois' second multi-point effort in a row and his third in the last seven games. The center has four goals and six assists over 10 outings in January. Overall, he's produced nine tallies, 29 helpers, 75 shots on net, 41 hits, 37 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 47 appearances.