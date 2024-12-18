Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

Dubois scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Dubois didn't record a point in the 3-1 loss to the Stars on Monday, but he continued his solid stretch of play in recent weeks with another goal in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The 26-year-old center has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last six appearances, tallying two goals and four helpers in that span. He has been productive in his first year with the Capitals, notching 22 points (five goals, 17 helpers) in 31 games.