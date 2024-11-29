Pyotr Kochetkov Injury: Doubtful for Saturday
Kochetkov (concussion) is considered doubtful to play Saturday versus the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said he'd like Kochetkov to get a practice in before returning. Brind'Amour did not declare a starter for Saturday -- his options are Spencer Martin, who took a 6-3 loss Friday versus the Panthers, or Yaniv Perets if Kochetkov doesn't play.
