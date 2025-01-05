Pyotr Kochetkov News: Gets no help against Wild

Kochetkov allowed three goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Hurricanes were the second-best team on the ice all night, which doesn't happen often. Kochetkov received no support and couldn't slow down the Wild's top line, which combined for three goals and 10 points even sans Kirill Kaprizov (lower body). Kochetkov hasn't won consecutive outings since the start of December, going 5-6-1 over his last 12 starts. He's now 15-8-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 25 appearances.