Pyotr Kochetkov News: Stifles Florida for win No. 15

Kochetkov turned aside 25 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

An Anton Lundell tally early in the second period spoiled his shutout bid, but otherwise Kochetkov was sharp as he collected his 15th win of the season. The 25-year-old goalie has allowed three goals or less in seven of his last eight starts, going 4-3-1 over that stretch with a 2.02 GAA and .919 save percentage, and a prolonged absence for Frederik Andersen (knee) has given Kochetkov the opportunity to cement his hold on the top job in the Carolina crease.