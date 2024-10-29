Quinn Hughes News: Another productive showing

Hughes recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Hughes has lacked consistency on a game-to-game basis, as the 25-year-old blue-liner has four games with multiple points and four in which he wasn't able to contribute to the scoresheet. Three of those multi-point efforts have come across Vancouver's last five games, however, so it seems Hughes is trending in the right direction. He should continue to have plenty of opportunities to produce as a first-liner in even strength and power-play duties.