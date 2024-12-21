Rasmus Dahlin Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Dahlin, who returned from a back injury Friday, won't be in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against Boston, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Buffalo may have chosen not to play Dahlin in consecutive nights so soon after recovering from injury, per Lysowski. The 24-year-old Dahlin logged 27:33 of ice time in his return from a seven-game absence in Friday's 6-3 loss to Toronto, recording five shots and one hit. With Dahlin and Dennis Gilbert coming out of Saturday's lineup, Jacob Bryson and Henri Jokiharju will play against Boston.