Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Two-point effort in Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Dahlin scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

It's the second multi-point performance in three appearances for Dahlin, who is having a strong finish to the campaign. In 19 outings since the 4 Nations Face-Off, the 24-year-old blueliner has delivered seven goals and 17 points, leaving Dahlin one point away from recording 60 for the second time in his career.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
