Rasmus Dahlin News: Two points Sunday

Dahlin notched a goal, an assist, four shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Dahlin extended his point streak to three games with this two-point performance, and the defenseman is ending the season on a strong note. The 24-year-old has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last eight appearances, tallying 10 points (three goals, seven helpers), 22 shots, 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over that span.