Rasmus Ristolainen headshot

Rasmus Ristolainen Injury: Out at least six months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 8:18am

Ristolainen will miss six months after undergoing successful right triceps tendon surgery March 26.

The Flyers stated Thursday that Ristolainen is slated to miss training camp, but he is expected to make a full recovery. The defenseman missed the final 16 games of the regular season, finishing with four goals, 15 assists, 97 hits and 94 blocked shots across 63 regular-season appearances.

Rasmus Ristolainen
Philadelphia Flyers
