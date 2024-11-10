Rasmus Sandin News: Scores again Saturday
Sandin scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Blues.
Sandin has scored in back-to-back games while adding a plus-4 rating in that span. As expected, he moved to the third pairing with the return of Jakob Chychrun from an upper-body injury, and it appears Sandin's power-play time is about to dry up as well. The 24-year-old defenseman has two goals, five assists, 14 shots on net, 18 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 14 appearances. He'll have some upside if he can see top-four minutes at even strength, but Sandin's smaller role when the Capitals are fully healthy is not very encouraging for fantasy purposes.
