Robert Thomas News: First goal since return from injury

Thomas scored the game-winning goal in a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Wednesday.

Thomas caught Jacob Markstrom dozing just nine seconds into the game with a one-timer from the left circle. He tied the Blues record for the second-fastest goal scored to start a game. The goal was Thomas' first since his return from injury a week ago. He has four points, including three assists, in five games since that return, and he has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 12 games this season. Watch for Thomas' goal total start to climb as his 7.7 shooting percentage climbs toward his 14.5 percent career average.