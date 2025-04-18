Roman Josi Injury: Was sidelined by concussion

Josi missed the last 25 games of the season due to a concussion, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Josi is feeling good about where he's at in his recovery after finishing 2024-25 on injured reserve. At this point, it doesn't sound like there's too much concern about his status for the start of 2025-26. He's projected to be the Predators' top defenseman next season.