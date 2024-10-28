Ross Colton Injury: Injured on Monday

Colton is facing an extended absence after blocking a shot and injuring his foot in Monday's matchup versus Chicago, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Colton was seen leaving the game in a walking boot, and head coach Jared Bednar said "He's going to miss some time." The injury comes at an inopportune time for Colton and the Avalanche alike -- the left-shot forward leads the team in goals with eight through 10 contests. Colorado is dealing with multiple injuries to its forward group, so expect the club to recall a player from the AHL to replace Colton on the roster in the interim.