Ross Colton Injury: Lands on IR

Colton (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Colton suffered the injury in Monday's 5-2 loss to Chicago. He has compiled eight goals, one assist, 37 shots on net, nine blocked shots and 28 hits across 10 appearances this season. A timetable for Colton's return is unclear, but he will miss at least the next two games following his placement on the IR list. If Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder) remain out versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Nikolai Kovalenko might move up to the top line, and Ivan Ivan could get an increase in power-play time.