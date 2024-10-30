Ross Colton Injury: Out at least six weeks

Colton is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to a broken foot, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

That brings an unfortunate disruption to Colton's tremendous start to the campaign -- he has eight goals and nine points through 10 appearances. Colton was seeing time on the top line because the Avalanche have been dealing with a ton of forward injuries. Now that Colton is among those on the shelf, Nikolai Kovalenko might start playing alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen -- though Kovalenko will likely concede that role once Jonathan Drouin (upper body), who hasn't played since Oct. 9 but is now day-to-day, is ready to return.