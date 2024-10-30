Ross Colton Injury: Set to miss significant time

Head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that he expects Colton (foot) to miss "significant time," Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

While Bednar doesn't yet have a clear return timetable for Colton, it sounds as though the 28-year-old will be out for an extended period after landing on injured reserve Tuesday. Colton's injury adds to a lengthy list of absences for the Avalanche, and T.J. Tynan was called up Wednesday to provide additional depth. Nikolai Kovalenko and Ivan Ivan are also candidates to see increased roles while Colton is unavailable.