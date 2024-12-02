Ross Colton Injury: Shifts to LTIR

Colton (foot) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, per PuckPedia.

This transaction allows Colorado to add Colton's $4 million annual salary as cap space. Colton resumed skating last week, and head coach Jared Bednar said the forward could be available at some point during the club's upcoming five-game road trip. The 28-year-old Colton accumulated eight goals and an assist over 10 appearances before getting injured.