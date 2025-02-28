Ross Colton News: Breaks out with three-point effort

Colton scored twice on five shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Colton has four points over his last two games, including a power-play empty-netter to close out Friday's win. Prior to this burst of offense, he had gone 14 contests without a point. That makes it tough to trust Colton in fantasy, though his physicality partially makes up for the times when his offense is quiet. He's at 15 goals, five assists, six power-play points, 96 shots on net, 104 hits and a a minus-6 rating through 44 appearances this season.