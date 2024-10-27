Ross Colton News: Scores in Sunday's win

Colton scored a goal on six shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Colton didn't miss time after exiting Thursday's game following a slash to the hand. He didn't look any worse for wear either -- his six shots were a team high, and he scored for the second game in a row. The 28-year-old winger is up to eight goals, one assist, 34 shots on net, 27 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances. Colton should continue to fill in on the top line until Jonathan Drouin (upper body) or Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder) is cleared to return.