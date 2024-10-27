Fantasy Hockey
Ross Colton News: Scores in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Colton scored a goal on six shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Colton didn't miss time after exiting Thursday's game following a slash to the hand. He didn't look any worse for wear either -- his six shots were a team high, and he scored for the second game in a row. The 28-year-old winger is up to eight goals, one assist, 34 shots on net, 27 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances. Colton should continue to fill in on the top line until Jonathan Drouin (upper body) or Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder) is cleared to return.

Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche
