Ryan Lomberg News: Adds assist Thursday

Lomberg notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Lomberg set up Sam Morton's first NHL goal at 6:05 of the third period. The 30-year-old Lomberg picked up the pace with five points over the last 10 games of the season. He produced 13 points, 66 shots on net, 120 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 80 appearances this season. Lomberg is under contract for 2025-26, so he should be back as an energy player in a fourth-line role for the Flames.