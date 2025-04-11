Ryan Lomberg News: Converts on breakaway

Lomberg scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Lomberg cashed in on a breakaway in the third period, giving him four points over his last seven contests. The 30-year-old remains a fixture on the Flames' fourth line, which has not often been a productive spot in the lineup. He's up to three goals, 12 points, 64 shots on net, 120 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 77 appearances.