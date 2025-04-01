Ryan Lomberg News: Posts two points Monday
Lomberg recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche. He also added four hits, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating.
Lomberg snapped an 11-game pointless drought with this outing, and it was also the first time he scored a goal since Dec. 17, when he notched one in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins. Lomberg has netted just two goals all season long, however, so he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in his bottom-six role. Through 71 contests, Lomberg has recorded 10 points, 59 shots, 113 hits and 18 blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now