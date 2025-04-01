Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Lomberg headshot

Ryan Lomberg News: Posts two points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Lomberg recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche. He also added four hits, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating.

Lomberg snapped an 11-game pointless drought with this outing, and it was also the first time he scored a goal since Dec. 17, when he notched one in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins. Lomberg has netted just two goals all season long, however, so he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in his bottom-six role. Through 71 contests, Lomberg has recorded 10 points, 59 shots, 113 hits and 18 blocked shots.

Ryan Lomberg
Calgary Flames
