Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Lomberg headshot

Ryan Lomberg News: Records helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Lomberg posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

The Flames' fourth line was responsible for their third goal, with Lomberg chipping in the secondary helper on Kevin Rooney's tally in the second period. The 30-year-old Lomberg has three points, eight shots and eight hits over his last three outings. Getting a little depth scoring is never a bad thing, but the winger is unlikely to do enough on a consistent basis to help most fantasy managers. He's at 11 points, 63 shots, 117 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 73 contests this season.

Ryan Lomberg
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now