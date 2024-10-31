Ryan McDonagh News: Pockets assist

McDonagh notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

McDonagh snapped a five-game point drought with the secondary helper on the first of Jake Guentzel's two goals in the game. As usual, McDonagh is filling a shutdown role on the second pairing. He has three helpers, nine shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 24 blocked shots through 10 outings this season. He can help fantasy managers in formats that prioritize defense, but he's a fringe option in most other leagues.