Ryan McLeod News: Playing against Oilers
McLeod (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
McLeod will make his return to the ice following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. It's not immediately clear where the 25-year-old center will line up, as he was filling in on defense at practice Friday for Rasmus Dahlin, who was taking a maintenance day. Regardless, McLeod is unlikely to take on a top-six role, more likely slotting in as the third or fourth-line center, which will limit his offensive upside.
