Ryan McLeod News: Reaches 20-goal mark

McLeod scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

McLeod earned a point in each period, setting up linemates Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka before burying his empty-netter. That proved to be a vital insurance goal, as the Flyers brought the game back within one a few seconds after McLeod scored. It was a career year across the board for McLeod -- his 53 points matched his combined total from the previous two seasons. He ends with 20 goals, 33 helpers, 97 shots on net and a plus-13 rating across 79 appearances. He'll need a new contract as a restricted free agent this summer, and he's likely due a big raise from his previous $2.1 million cap hit.