Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Injury: Played with broken hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Nugent-Hopkins played with a broken hand during the final four games of the Stanley Cup Finals, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reported Thursday.

Connor McDavid made the announcement during his season-ending press conference. Nugent-Hopkins managed to play in the remaining four games after suffering the injury during Game 2 versus Florida on June 6. Nugent-Hopkins is expected to be 100 percent for the start of training camp in September.

