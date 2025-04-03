Ryan Strome News: Bags apple in loss

Strome logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Strome is still in a 15-game goal drought, and he's been limited to four assists, 20 shots and 16 PIM in that span. The 31-year-old hasn't lost his top-six role, but he's gotten to be too risky for most fantasy formats if he can't contribute offense more consistently. The center is up to 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists), 128 shots on net, 56 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 75 outings this season.