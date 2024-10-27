Ryan Strome News: Goal, assist in loss

Strome scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Strome helped out on a Brock McGinn tally in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the third. This was Strome's first multi-point effort of the campaign. A roster shuffle landed him on the fourth line for Sunday's game, which saw him skate a season-low 13:30 in the loss. The center has five points, 20 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over eight contests and had primarily served on the third line to begin the year.