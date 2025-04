Evans (illness) will be available for Tuesday's matchup against Utah, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

After sitting out Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings, Evans could replace Cale Fleury in Tuesday's lineup. The 23-year-old Evans has five goals, 25 points, 59 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and 118 hits across 69 appearances this season.