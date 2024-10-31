Ryker Evans News: Slides assist in loss

Evans produced an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Evans is in line for another short-term boost while Brandon Montour is away from the team for the birth of his child. That gives Evans a chance to play on the first power-play unit, in addition to the top-pairing role he took over when Vince Dunn (upper body) landed on long-term injured reserve. Evans is up to seven points, 17 shots on net, 20 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 11 appearances. The 22-year-old is definitely worth a look as a streaming and DFS play for the Kraken's back-to-back in Ottawa on Saturday and Boston on Sunday.