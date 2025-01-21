Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Between pipes against Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Montembeault will tend the twine at home versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault has been underwhelming of late, going 2-2-1 with a 3.61 GAA and .871 save percentage in his last five outings. Still, the 28-year-old backstop was solid the last time he faced Tampa Bay on Dec. 29, conceding just two goals on 23 shots in a winning effort. Of note, however, it was Jonas Johansson in the other goal that evening but it will be Andrei Vasilevskiy opposite Montembeault in Tuesday's tilt.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now