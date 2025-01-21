Sam Montembeault News: Between pipes against Bolts
Montembeault will tend the twine at home versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Montembeault has been underwhelming of late, going 2-2-1 with a 3.61 GAA and .871 save percentage in his last five outings. Still, the 28-year-old backstop was solid the last time he faced Tampa Bay on Dec. 29, conceding just two goals on 23 shots in a winning effort. Of note, however, it was Jonas Johansson in the other goal that evening but it will be Andrei Vasilevskiy opposite Montembeault in Tuesday's tilt.
