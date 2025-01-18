Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault News: Squanders three-goal lead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 11:02pm

Montembeault allowed six goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Losing to a rival was an indignity, but the way in which Montreal and Montembeault lost it was next level. The goalie was handed a 3-0 lead after one period before letting it slip away in the final two frames. His goals-against average increased to 2.98 and save percentage dropped to .897. Montembeault's been streaky and inconsistent this season, and it will be interesting to see if rookie netminder Jakub Dobes, who's been killing it in net, grabs a bigger share of the starts going forward. Dobes is expected to start Sunday's home game against the Rangers.

